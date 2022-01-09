Students and staff absent from school as Covid cases rise

Winter break ended this week for a lot of Valley families, but a good number of parents decided to keep their kids home.

The absences were noticeable at Rio Hondo ISD, where 420 students out of 1,632 enrolled students didn’t show up to class on Tuesday.

RELATED: Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

Monday was a Teacher Professional Development Day in the district. Out of 100 teachers employed in the district, 12 were absent.

Out of 29,500 students enrolled at PSJA ISD, 21,487 attended class on Tuesday.

Mission CISD said out of 2,000 district employees, over 300 of them didn’t show up due to an illness or personal reasons.

Watch the video above for the full story.