Students face consequences for making school threats

Many school threats have been reported, and many arrests have been made in this school year.

Each arrest ends with the same message: this is not a joke.

A visiting district judge for the San Benito Juvenile Detention Center, Migdalia Lopez, says she is aware of the increase in child offenders in the area making threats towards local schools.

"Once they come in here, and they realize the consequences of their actions, all of a sudden their tune changes," Lopez said.

Lopez says it is a different face each time, and that something that stands out is that none of them have ever been in legal trouble before.

"Most kids are on the right path, but for whatever reason they get off the good path and get into the wrong path," Lopez said. "And our job is to bring them back onto the right path."

Lopez said getting them on the right path comes with facing consequences, the way she determines that depends on the case and the student.

First time offenders can be put on probation, they can also be held in the detention center and ordered to participate in different programs the juvenile system offers, which includes boot camp and counseling.

