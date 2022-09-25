Students join Michelle Vallejo in block walk event
Michelle Vallejo held a block walk event in McAllen Saturday morning.
Students joined Vallejo in knocking on doors and meeting voters.
Vallejo says the goal is to listen and encourage them to vote in November.
Vallejo also says young people will be important this election.
More News
News Video
-
Students join Michelle Vallejo in block walk event
-
UTRGV students share expectations for gubernatorial debate between Gov. Abbot and Beto...
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in string of car thefts
-
McAllen police continue search for robbery suspect
-
Charges pending for driver in Rio Hondo crash that killed 25-year-old man