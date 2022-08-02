x

Students, staff at Grulla High School evacuated due to nearby brush fire

Tuesday, August 02 2022
Photo credit: Rio Grande City Grulla CISD

Students and staff at La Grulla High School have been evacuated due to a nearby brush fire, district officials said Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire, named the Mission Street 2 fire, has burned 189 acres. 

Fire crews from the cities of La Joya, Rio Grande City and La Grulla are responding to the brush fire near the baseball and football fields on the Grulla High School campus.

School officials have canceled all activities after smoke reached the buildings at the high school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

