Students, staff evacuated from PSJA Early College High School due to potential threat

Students and staff at PSJA Early College High School were evacuated this morning due to a potential threat made against the campus.

PSJA Communications and Marketing Director Claudia Lemus Campos said the threat is under investigation by the PSJA Independent School District Police Department and the Pharr Police Department.

It was not made known what kind of threat was made against the school.

Campos said out of caution, all students and staff were evacuated to the PSJA Stadium, located at 703 E. Sam Houston Street in Pharr.

She said parents wanting to pick up their children can do so at the south side of the stadium. Parents should not go to the school. An ID will be required to pick up a student.

"Parents, we understand that this is a stressful situation, but please be prepared to experience a wait time as we do our best to safely reunite you with your child," Campos said.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.