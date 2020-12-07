Study shows more Latinos are hesitate about getting vaccinated for COVID-19

According to the COVID Collaborative Found, more than 50% of Latinos know someone who's been hospitalized or died from COVID-19.

Only 34% of Latinos said they trust the new vaccine.

After 20 years of running the Hispanic Health Research Center, Director at UT Health CRU at UT Brownsville, Dr. Joseph McCormick said he has seen the distrust.

"Especially in this day and time when the federal government and president have been so denigrating to Latinos," Dr. McCormick said.

Watch the video for the full story.