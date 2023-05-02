x

Su Salud Importa: Concienciación sobre la salud mental

1 hour 49 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, May 02 2023 May 2, 2023 May 02, 2023 8:41 PM May 02, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Su Salud Importa, el psicoterapeuta Edward Acosta brinda concienciación sobre la salud mental tras los efectos de la pandemia.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days