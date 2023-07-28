Su Salud Importa: Experta informa sobre los servicios de perdida de peso que ofrecen en The Natural Weight Loss Center
Brenda García es entrenadora de salud certificada y visita nuestros estudios durante el segmento de Su Salud Importa para informar acerca de los servicios que ofrece en The Natural Weight Loss Center.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen kicks off MXLAN Festival weekend
-
Slain San Perlita teen remembered as a 'kind soul' by his father
-
10-year-old girl injured in Edinburg crash that claimed the life of three...
-
Rio Grande Valley Humane Society asking the public to participate in National...
-
Engineering company looking at sites for potential Hidalgo County animal shelter
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals