Su Salud Importa: Servicios y beneficios de la fisioterapia
El Dr. Andre Acuña del Doctor's Physical Therapy & Sports Institute visita Al Mediodía Valle para compartirnos los servicios que ofrecen en cuanto la terapia física.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
