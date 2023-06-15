x

Su Salud Importa: Servicios y beneficios de la fisioterapia

4 weeks 23 hours 55 minutes ago Wednesday, May 17 2023 May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 3:53 PM May 17, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

El Dr. Andre Acuña del Doctor's Physical Therapy & Sports Institute visita Al Mediodía Valle para compartirnos los servicios que ofrecen en cuanto la terapia física.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days