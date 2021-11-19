Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

An amber Alert was issued Friday for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in San Antonio.

Bella Martinez was last seen Thursday in the 400 block of Hotwells Blvd in San Antonio, according to the Amber Alert.

Martinez is described as a white teen girl with brown eyes and black hair. She’s 5’4” and weights 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black Crocs with charms.

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Aryel Moreno in connection with Martinez's abduction.

Moreno has black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'7" and weighs about 200 pounds.

The suspect is driving a gold, Chevy Impala with a dent on the right side passenger door.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.