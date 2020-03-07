Suburbanites are voting and that's good news for Joe Biden

By LISA MASCARO and STEVE KARNOWSKI



BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) - Nearly two years ago, suburbanites helped drive a Democratic political surge. Today, there are clear signs that these suburban voters are still engaged and are primed to vote Democratic again. Turnout in the Democratic presidential primary has been strong across suburban counties, from Northern Virginia to Minnesota and Southern California, That's been particularly good news for Joe Biden. The former vice president is running as a moderate, consensus candidate. And this past week he soared to the top of the Democratic field, showing strength in places such as Fairfax County, Virginia., and Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

