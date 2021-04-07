Sullivan City announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Photo Credit: City of Sullivan City Facebook

Sullivan City will hold a vaccine clinic on Friday, April 9, according to a flyer on the city's Facebook page.

Wristband distribution for the clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at Saenz Medical Pharmacy located at 1000 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya.

The clinic will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mi Fiesta Ballroom located at 307 E. Expressway 83 in Sullivan City.

Officials will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.