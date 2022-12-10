Sullivan City first responders receive first aid kits

First responders in Sullivan City are now in possession of 15 brand new first aid kits.

The kits — containing tourniquets, a burn kit and a defibrillator — went to police officers, firefighters and a dispatcher for them to treat patients as they wait for an ambulance.

“We just want to prevent just in case something happens, and we're out there, we can provide them with the medical assistance that they need,” Sullivan city police spokesman investigator Jimmy Rodriguez said.

The $27,000 cost of the kits was paid for with federal COVID-19 funds.