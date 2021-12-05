Sullivan City, Hidalgo County work together on drainage and road improvements

Infrastructure improvements are happening throughout the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 area.

Officials say upgrades are being made to drainage areas that typically flood quickly, including near Tablero and El Faro Road in Sullivan City.

"At one point, with some of our heavy rains, one of the shoulders got completely washed out, and it created a huge crater," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villarreal said. "They are also having some drainage issues in that area, and we're also making improvements and cleaning the side swell and maybe adding some small retention."

Villareal says the project was possible through an interlocal agreement between Hidalgo County and Sullivan City.

Officials say the city provided about $37 million in funds, while the county supplied the workforce and equipment to get the project done.

Villareal said more work is underway for the westside of Hidalgo County, including road repairs in the city of Alton.

