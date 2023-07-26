Summer Games of Texas opening ceremony set for Friday in Brownsville

In a couple of days, amateur athletes from all over will be in Brownsville for the Summer Games of Texas.

This will be the first time the city hosts this event and some athletes are even coming from Mexico.

The Summer Games of Texas is being hosted by both the city of Brownsville and Brownsville Independent School District.

The opening ceremony will happen on Friday at the Brownsville Sports Park, where there will be a parade of athletes and the lighting of the flame that will kick everything off.

Some of the games taking place will be basketball, boxing, skateboarding, soccer, swimming and track and field.

"We're going to have athletes from all over the state. Of course, we're hoping to have a great representation from the Rio Grande Valley, but yes, we're going to have athletes from every single city in the state even some teams from Mexico are enrolling as well. So it can kind of be an international competition as well." Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Graciela Salazar said.

With thousands of athletes coming to Brownsville to take part in the Summer Games of Texas, it's expected to provide a big boost to the local economy.