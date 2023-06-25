Summer season at South Padre Island is in full swing as visitors flock to the city
The Holiday Inn Resort says they've been fully booked over the past week, and business is expected to continue to grow with the 4th of July holiday weekend approaching.
The summer is the busiest time of the year for the island.
“We’re getting people from all over the world,” Holiday Inn Resort Front Office Manager Julian Peña said. “At the moment, we see people from overseas, from here and from all over the states traveling far and wide to come visit our beautiful island."
The South Padre Island Convention & Visitors Bureau projects a 10% increase in hotel occupancy by the end of the summer.
More News
News Video
-
10th annual RGV Pride event wraps up celebrations
-
Hotels are South Padre Island fully booked as summer crowd grows
-
Brownsville teen ejected from vehicle in fatal rollover crash
-
Harlingen teen athlete planning comeback after juvenile arthritis diagnosis
-
DPS: Mercedes man killed after crashing into tanker