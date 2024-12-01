x

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024: Spotty shower with temperatures in the 70s

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024: Spotty shower with temperatures in the 70s
5 hours 46 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, December 01 2024 Dec 1, 2024 December 01, 2024 11:33 AM December 01, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days