x

Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s

11 hours 42 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, December 24 2023 Dec 24, 2023 December 24, 2023 10:54 AM December 24, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days