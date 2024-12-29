x

Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024: Nice sunny day, temps in the 80s

Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024: Nice sunny day, temps in the 80s
7 hours 39 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, December 29 2024 Dec 29, 2024 December 29, 2024 10:53 AM December 29, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days