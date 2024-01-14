x

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024: Breezy and cool, temps in the 70s

4 hours 19 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2024 Jan 14, 2024 January 14, 2024 12:10 PM January 14, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days