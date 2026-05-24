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Sunday, May 24, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s

Sunday, May 24, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
8 hours 43 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, May 24 2026 May 24, 2026 May 24, 2026 10:48 AM May 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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