x

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024: Windy and warm with a high of 90°F

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024: Windy and warm with a high of 90°F
7 hours 18 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, November 17 2024 Nov 17, 2024 November 17, 2024 11:42 AM November 17, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days