Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County prepares for upcoming 2024 election
-
Private plane experiencing mechanical issues causes delays at McAllen International airport
-
Mexican officials deploy soldiers to Reynosa to combat cartel activity
-
Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
-
Brownsville police: Man arrested for collecting money for false campaign