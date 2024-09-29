x

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
3 hours 15 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, September 29 2024 Sep 29, 2024 September 29, 2024 10:53 AM September 29, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days