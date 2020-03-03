Super Tuesday voting starts with tornadoes, virus fears

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

Deadly tornadoes knocked out polling places in Tennessee while fears over the coronavirus left some polling places in California and Texas short of election workers as Super Tuesday voting opened around the country. Scattered reports of polling places opening late, machines malfunctioning or voter rolls being down marred voting in some of the 14 states voting Tuesday, but there were no reports of voters being unable to cast a ballot or security breaches. Super Tuesday marked the first major security test since the 2018 midterms, with state and local election officials saying they are well-prepared.

