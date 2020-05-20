Support available for Valley children impacted by loss of loved one amid pandemic

Experiencing loss at any age isn’t easy. The pain is inevitable and for children, often that pain is internalized.

“The children are often considered forgotten mourners typically children and teens are not often included in the process after a loved one dies,” said Cindy Waddle, senior counselor at Children's Bereavement Center of the Rio Grande Valley.

Waddle says throughout the pandemic, the center’s team has continued officer telehealth services to the community, but now, they’re noticing something else among those directly impacted by the deadly virus.

Anyone who wishes to seek help can contact the center at 956-368-4065.

