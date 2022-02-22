Support center in San Juan opens for men battling addiction

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there is free help available in the city of San Juan.

Red Letter Production, a new men's home offering help to those battling addiction, opened its doors to the community and is already making an impact.

Benito Alvarado says he knows firsthand what a life surrounded by drugs and gangs leads to.

"Marijuana— I consumed at a young age. Cocaine— I consumed it at a young age. Alcohol— I consumed it at a young age," Alvarado said. "I can say that I tried all these things at the age of 12."

Now 29-years-old, he's been in jail a few times, but recently he decided it was time to turn his life around.

"Now looking back at it, I was seeking the wrong love in all the wrong places," he says. "True love doesn't hurt you. True love doesn't tear you down. It doesn't lead you the wrong way you know. I put my faith in trusting God."

Alejandro Aguirre, who runs the new support home, says they offer an eight-month program that has faith at its core.

"This program might not be for everyone," Aguirre said. "But if you want to give it a try, we're here to help. That's what we want to do."

For more information, call 210-459-0892.