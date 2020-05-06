Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court’s third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the high court has been hearing arguments by phone, with audio available live for the first time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.