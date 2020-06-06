Surfers honor George Floyd in ‘paddle out’ held around world
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - Hundreds of surfers paddled through crashing waves in Santa Monica, California, to form a massive circle on the water in honor of George Floyd. The so-called paddle out tradition to celebrate a life and mourn its loss was held at beaches around the world Friday. It was organized by Black Girls Surf to share the pain they are feeling with devotees of a sport that has not always welcomed them. Surfers chanted Floyd’s name nine times to mark the nearly nine minutes his neck was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white Minneapolis officer.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV offers free counseling services to those mentally impacted by current events
-
Harlingen hospital to reopen to visitors with restrictions
-
UPDATE: Officials waiting for coronavirus test results for inmates, staff at Willacy...
-
Spike in COVID-19 cases across Valley due to slow turnaround of results
-
Officials waiting for coronavirus test results for inmates, staff at Willacy County...