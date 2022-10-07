x

Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan

3 hours 22 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, October 07 2022 Oct 7, 2022 October 07, 2022 6:18 PM October 07, 2022 in News - Local

A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security.

A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu.

The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month.

RELATED: Man charged in connection with assaults at San Juan hike and bike trail

The suspect - Arturo Javier Gonzalez –turned himself in to police.

Court records show Gonzalez remains jailed on a $95,000 bond.

RELATED: Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days