Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan

A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security.

A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu.

The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month.

The suspect - Arturo Javier Gonzalez –turned himself in to police.

Court records show Gonzalez remains jailed on a $95,000 bond.

