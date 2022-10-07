Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan
A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security.
A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu.
The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month.
RELATED: Man charged in connection with assaults at San Juan hike and bike trail
The suspect - Arturo Javier Gonzalez –turned himself in to police.
Court records show Gonzalez remains jailed on a $95,000 bond.
RELATED: Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
