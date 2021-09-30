Surveillance Cameras Set Up to Crack Down on Illegal Dumping
WESLACO – A Hidalgo County constable is warning residents about the consequences of illegal dumping.
Throwing trash improperly could mean paying fines and even jail time.
Hidalgo County PCT. 4 Constable Atanacio "Junior" Gaitan says he set up camera to crack down on illegal dumping.
“We're dealing with tires, tractor tires, we're dealing with batteries, chemicals with the acids,” he says.
KRGV’s Carolina Cruz rode along with a deputy to learn more about who is tasked with enforcement.
Watch the video above for the full story.
