Suspect arrested for allegedly smuggling migrants into RGV
A suspected human smuggler and gang member is charged for allegedly smuggling three migrants into the Valley.
Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lieutenant Chris Olivarez says Victor Flores-Gonzalez tried to throw off authorities by giving a fake name and birthday.
Authorities say the three migrants were wearing bracelets indicating they paid a smuggling organization in Mexico to cross the river.
Flores-Gonzalez is facing several charges including smuggling and is currently in Hidalgo County Jail.
More News
News Video
-
Experts say suicide rates among men are increasing
-
Suspect arrested for allegedly smuggling migrants into RGV
-
Suspect arrested after drugs, weapons, ammunition found inside Willacy County residence
-
18-year-old suspected drunk driver arrested after causing crash in Edinburg
-
Harlingen barbershop caters to children with special needs