Suspect arrested for allegedly smuggling migrants into RGV

A suspected human smuggler and gang member is charged for allegedly smuggling three migrants into the Valley.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lieutenant Chris Olivarez says Victor Flores-Gonzalez tried to throw off authorities by giving a fake name and birthday.

Authorities say the three migrants were wearing bracelets indicating they paid a smuggling organization in Mexico to cross the river.

Flores-Gonzalez is facing several charges including smuggling and is currently in Hidalgo County Jail.