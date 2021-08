Suspect Arrested in UTRGV Burglaries

EDINBURG – One person was arrested in connection with the burglary cases on the UTRGV campus.

The suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The burglaries happened at the education complex in Edinburg on Sunday.

UTRGV Police Chief Raul Munguia said the person in custody allegedly hit the building a total of three times.

The name of the suspect is withheld pending arraignment.