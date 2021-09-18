Suspect in La Joya EDC Theft Charged

LA JOYA - A man accused of stealing money from the La Joya Economic Development Corporation is behind bars.

Jose Angel Campos was charged with theft, a state jail felony.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s investigators said the case began late December when representatives from the La Joya EDC filed a theft report against Campos.

He was hired by the board to oversee a construction project. Campos allegedly withdrew funds from the project’s account without authorization and gave it to a third party.

Campos was arrested while entering the U.S. through the Hidalgo port of entry.

He’s being held at the Hidalgo County Jail on a $10,000 bond.