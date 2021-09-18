Suspect in La Joya EDC Theft Charged
LA JOYA - A man accused of stealing money from the La Joya Economic Development Corporation is behind bars.
Jose Angel Campos was charged with theft, a state jail felony.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s investigators said the case began late December when representatives from the La Joya EDC filed a theft report against Campos.
He was hired by the board to oversee a construction project. Campos allegedly withdrew funds from the project’s account without authorization and gave it to a third party.
Campos was arrested while entering the U.S. through the Hidalgo port of entry.
He’s being held at the Hidalgo County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
More News
News Video
-
FAA seeks public on proposed SpaceX program at Boca Chica Beach
-
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Converse, Texas
-
$100 gift cards given out to recipients at Edinburg COVID vaccine clinic
-
Activists protest in support of $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigating assault case near Edinburg