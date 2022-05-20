Suspect in Mission bank robbery arrested at Hidalgo port of entry

A man is expected to be arraigned on Saturday after police say he robbed a bank in Mission.

The robbery occurred Friday at the Vantage Bank on East Tom Landry Street shortly before noon, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.

The man walked into the bank with his face covered and told the teller to put money in a bag, police said.

The suspect got away before police arrived, but he was arrested less than three hours later when he attempted to cross into Mexico through the Hidalgo port of entry.

No injuries were reported.