Suspect in San Benito car theft charged with aggravated kidnapping

A man has been charged in connection with a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station while a woman was in the backseat, according to the San Benito Police Department.

Juan Carlos Cabrera, 47, was detained Wednesday after police say a black 2019 Jeep Renegade was stolen from the Circle K convenience store located on the corner of FM 509 and North Frontage Road at around 3:30 p.m.

A 39-year-old woman with disabilities was in the back seat of the vehicle when it was stolen, according to a news release.

The woman was found an hour later at a Wendy’s in Harlingen. She has since been reunited with her family, police said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered shortly after 5 p.m. and Cabrera was detained in Los Fresnos, police said.

Cabrera was arraigned on Thursday. He is charged with theft of property and aggravated kidnapping. His bond is set at $120,000. He was sent to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.