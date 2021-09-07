Suspect in string of car thefts arrested

Jose Colunga, photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

A suspect in a string of car burglaries turned himself in to the Brownsville Police Department.

Jose Colunga had warrants out for his arrest for a string of burglaries of motor vehicle he committed in March of 2021, the department announced in a news release.

The news release did not provide details of the crimes Colunga was accused of.

He was taken into custody on Monday for two counts of Burglary of Motor Vehicle and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

A judge set his bond at $10,000.