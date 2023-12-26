Suspect wanted in connection with auto theft in Brownsville

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say a male stole a black Mercedes-Benz ML350 on Dec. 10. The theft occurred at a residence on the 4600 block of Calle La Mansion.

Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of the male is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers.