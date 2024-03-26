Suspect wanted in connection with burglary, vandalism of Brownsville church

Brownsville police are asking for help identifying a man who is a person of interest in the burglary of a church.

The incident occurred on March 2 on the 2500 block of La Feria Road. The suspect damaged property inside the church and stole an iPad.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.