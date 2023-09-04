Edinburg police: Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after causing Sunday morning crash

The suspected drunk driver that caused a crash in Edinburg and sent three people to the hospital is also hospitalized, according to city officials.

Pablo De Leon, 18, caused the accident early Sunday morning near University Drive and Jackson Road, according to a news release from the city.

Investigators say he ran a red light and slammed into an SUV carrying three women.

Police say De Leon will face charges once he's released from the hospital.