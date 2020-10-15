x

Suspects Sought for Credit Card Abuse in Brownsville

2 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 April 21, 2018 5:59 PM April 21, 2018 in News

Two suspects in separate credit card abuse cases are being sought by Brownsville police.

In the first case, a man is accused of using victim's cards to buy money grams.

In the second case, a woman is also accused of taking cards, in addition to a vehicle burglary case.

If anyone knows the identity of either of the suspects, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days