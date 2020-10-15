Suspects Sought for Credit Card Abuse in Brownsville
Two suspects in separate credit card abuse cases are being sought by Brownsville police.
In the first case, a man is accused of using victim's cards to buy money grams.
In the second case, a woman is also accused of taking cards, in addition to a vehicle burglary case.
If anyone knows the identity of either of the suspects, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
American Cancer Society warns against delaying mammograms
-
North American Butterfly Association's lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security may...
-
Growing number of Hispanic voters has potential to shape Texas politics
-
Hispanic Heritage Month: J.T. Canales
-
2020 Census ends Thursday