Suspects wanted in connection to home burglary in McAllen

McAllen police are searching for two suspects in connection to a home burglary.

According to a news release, McAllen officers responded to the 1300 block of North 47th Street on Sunday at around 2:20 a.m.

The two suspects made forced entry into the residence, but it is unknown if anything was taken, according to the release.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts or about the crime itself is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.