Suspects wanted in connection to home burglary in McAllen

2 hours 51 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, October 16 2023 Oct 16, 2023 October 16, 2023 5:48 PM October 16, 2023 in News - Local

McAllen police are searching for two suspects in connection to a home burglary.

According to a news release, McAllen officers responded to the 1300 block of North 47th Street on Sunday at around 2:20 a.m.

The two suspects made forced entry into the residence, but it is unknown if anything was taken, according to the release.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts or about the crime itself is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

