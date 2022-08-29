Suspenden servicio de transporte gratis en Hidalgo
A partir del este lunes el servicio de transporte gratuito que traslada a la gente al juzgado del condado Hidalgo se detendrá temporalmente por escasez de conductores, lo cual significa que no habrá más viajes gratis.
Los funcionarios aseguraron que esto es temporal.
Hechos Valle los mantendrá informados cuando regrese este servicio.
Vea el video para el informe completo
