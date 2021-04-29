Swarm of bees spotted in McAllen

Photo Credit: MGN Online/Thangaraj Kumarave / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

The McAllen Fire Department urged the public to avoid 20th Street near U.S. Bus. 83 due to a swarm of bees in the area.

“The City of McAllen Fire Department is urging residents to avoid the area of 20th St., between U.S. Business 83 and Date Palm Avenue because of bees in the area that may be aggressive,” a Thursday social media post from the city of McAllen stated.

So far no injuries have been reported.