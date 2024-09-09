x

Taller de fotografía profesional en Brownsville

3 hours 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 2:59 PM September 09, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Norma González, fotógrafa profesional, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo taller de fotografía con cámara profesional o celular.

Ubicación del taller: 2600 Central BLVD Brownsville, TX 78520

Número de contacto: (956) 538-4084

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

