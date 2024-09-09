Taller de fotografía profesional en Brownsville
Norma González, fotógrafa profesional, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo taller de fotografía con cámara profesional o celular.
Ubicación del taller: 2600 Central BLVD Brownsville, TX 78520
Número de contacto: (956) 538-4084
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
