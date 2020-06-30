Tamaulipas issues new order for northern border cities

The state of Tamaulipas issued a new order for northern cities along the U.S. border — it includes Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa and Matamoros.

Effective immediately, all non-essential businesses will be closed, however for this weekend — July 4 and July 5 — all supermarkets, flea markets and convenience store will be shutdown. Also, for this weekend, all public transportation will be suspended. In the meantime, all city buses will operate at 50% capacity and taxis will transport no more than two passengers.

The use of facial coverings is mandatory at all times.

People entering Mexico from the U.S. will be screened at the border for coronavirus symptoms and fever.

Public lighting at parks and recreational areas will be shut off from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cities will continue to keep public areas, parks and gyms closed.