Tampa Bay beats Dallas to win Stanley Cup; NHL the 1st major North American sports league to crown champion in pandemic
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tampa Bay beats Dallas to win Stanley Cup; NHL the 1st major North American sports league to crown champion in pandemic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
General Land Office awards South Padre Island $4.6 million for beach renourishment
-
Body found in irrigation canal in Mission, investigation underway
-
Two men arrested in connection to a murder investigation in Mercedes
-
Investigation underway after plane crashes near Austin
-
Body found in Mercedes neighborhood, two suspects detained