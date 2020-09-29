x

Tampa Bay beats Dallas to win Stanley Cup; NHL the 1st major North American sports league to crown champion in pandemic

3 hours 20 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 September 28, 2020 8:53 PM September 28, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tampa Bay beats Dallas to win Stanley Cup; NHL the 1st major North American sports league to crown champion in pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days