Tampico Largartos Top Dorados 45-27
HIDALGO - In a game where offense usually rules, the RGV Dorados failed to come up with enough to keep pace with the visiting Tampico Lagartos. A 45-27 final dropped the Dorados to 1-2 on the season. Their next game is April 27th in Temple.
More News
News Video
-
11-year-old arrested after threatening to commit shooting at Jubilee Academy, police say
-
Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina found not guilty in voter fraud trial
-
Child found unresponsive inside car at elementary school dies, La Joya ISD...
-
SpaceX announces new partnership with T-Mobile
-
Local law enforcement officers recognized for push against drunk driving