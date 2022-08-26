x

Tampico Largartos Top Dorados 45-27

3 years 4 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 March 27, 2019 11:08 PM March 27, 2019 in Sports

HIDALGO - In a game where offense usually rules, the RGV Dorados failed to come up with enough to keep pace with the visiting Tampico Lagartos. A 45-27 final dropped the Dorados to 1-2 on the season. Their next game is April 27th in Temple. 

