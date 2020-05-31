Target temporarily closing stores due to protest dangers

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Target is temporarily closing 105 stores in 10 states after several were broken into during the recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. The company is closing 46 stores in California and 33 in Minnesota, where the protests over Floyd's death began. Target is also closing stores in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Texas. The Minneapolis-based company didn’t say how it chose which stores to shutter or how long they will be closed. Employees will be paid for up to 14 days. Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck down for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air.

