'Tatiano Show' invita a la comunidad a su próximo evento en Palmview
Julio Florez, conocido artísticamente como "Tatiano Show" visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a un evento con diferentes comediantes este 19 de octubre en Palmview.
El evento cómico tendrá la participación de diferentes comediantes de la región como a "Memo Galván".
Número de contacto: 956 650 0246
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
