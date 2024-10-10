x

'Tatiano Show' invita a la comunidad a su próximo evento en Palmview

3 hours 21 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2024 Oct 10, 2024 October 10, 2024 2:07 PM October 10, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Julio Florez, conocido artísticamente como "Tatiano Show" visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a un evento con diferentes comediantes este 19 de octubre en Palmview.

El evento cómico tendrá la participación de diferentes comediantes de la región como a "Memo Galván".

Número de contacto: 956 650 0246 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

