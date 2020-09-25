x

TEA announces Rio Grande Valley cities might be able to delay in-person classes longer

By: Santiago Caicedo

The Texas Education Agency announced that public schools in the Rio Grande Valley might have the option to delay in-person learning for another four weeks.

Ruben Cortez, a Texas state board of education member for district two said he’s spoken with the TEA commissioner along with sending letters to lawmakers in Austin asking for in-person learning to be delayed even longer. 

“I left him a very lengthy message pleading with him to reconsider modifying the rules for at least — at nothing else — the more impacted regions,” Cortez said. 

According to the Texas Education Agency’s new directives, there will be special consideration for cities with high COVID-19 case counts. 

